Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC extend their winning streak, beat Sudeva Delhi 3-0

Odisha FC kept their winning streak intact, making it three wins out of three games after a comfortable 3-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC in their Group D fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Three first-half goals including a brace from Saul Crespo (19', 38') and a third from Jerry Mawihmingthanga (40') earned Odisha FC their third consecutive win and a clean sheet, earning them the ticket to the knockout stages of the Durand Cup.

The Kalinga Warriors were the better team right from the start of the match, with their first big chance coming through Jerry Mawihmingthanga who whipped in a cross for Diego Mauricio but the striker's header was saved by keeper Kabir Kohli from point-blank range.

Moments later, Saul Crespo reaped rewards and took the lead for his side as he placed himself between the defenders to find the cross from Sahil Panwar and headed home the opener of the night.

Sudeva Delhi got themselves on the move after a Narender Gahlot misplaced pass found their midfielders on a run after some stunning technique but the Odisha FC defence remained resolute and blocked the shot right away.

Saul Crespo found himself on the scoresheet again with yet another header as he remained in between the defender's lines to double his side's lead from a Raynier Fernandes cross.

Odisha FC showed their hunger for more goals as Jerry Mawihmingthanga struck the third goal of the match with a simple tap-in from a rebound save by Kabir Kohli to make it 3-0.

Josep Gombau's men continued to dominate the play in the second half by creating several attacking outlets. Nandakumar Sekar missed a great chance to convert from the edge of the goal after a cross Raynier cut past two defenders and pelted one right across the far post.

Sudeva Delhi got their first big chance of the game through Akbar who swerved a powerful one in from the left flank but the Odisha FC shot-stopper Ralte rose to the occasion and tipped over Akbar's shot.

The attacking trio of Odisha showed a strong connection as the side kept creeping in behind the defence with several chances but failed to convert as two successive chances by Pedro and Isaac couldn't find the back of the net.

Sudeva Delhi had more of the ball in the ending moments of the game but they couldn't exploit their chances with the presence of an unshakeable Odisha FC defence.

Josep Gombau's men play their final game of the group stage against Army Green on September 4 while Sudeva Delhi FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC two days earlier.

( With inputs from ANI )

