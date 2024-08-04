Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC suffers narrow 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 4 : Vincy Barretto's late stunner was not enough as Chennaiyin FC fell to a narrow 2-1 loss against hosts Jamshedpur FC in their second Durand Cup 2024 group stage match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Assistant coach Noel Wilson made two changes to the line-up that started Chennaiyin's Durand Cup 2024 opener against Indian Army FT, with Vishal R and Solaimalai replacing Ganeshpandi S and Lalpekhlua. He was forced into a third before kick-off after Vincy Barretto was ruled unfit to play from the start; Vivek S replaced the attacker in the starting eleven initially, as per a press release.

Chennaiyin started positively against a strong Jamshedpur side and was the better of the two teams early on. The Marina Machans turned the flanks into their best avenues for breaking through the Jamshedpur defence, teasing in deadly crosses for the defenders to deal with. The hosts, however, grew into the game as the clock ticked on, and took the lead in the 32nd minute through a headed goal from a corner through centreback Muirang.

Minutes later, Muirang tripped Irfan Yadwad as the striker broke clear, compelling the referee to award a penalty. Irfan took the spot kick himself after a short delay but powered his shot over the bar. Chennaiyin were then pushed into another change on the cusp of half-time with left-back Sachu Siby forced off with a head injury.

The second half started cagely, with both teams exchanging quick shots at both ends. But, boosted by the introduction of their foreign stars, Jamshedpur increased their lead six minutes past the hour with another headed goal. Vincy, having come off the bench minutes earlier, nearly cut the deficit in half with his first involvement, drawing a save from a ranged shot at the near post. Alexander Romario Jesuraj blazed a shot over from the resulting corner.

Chennaiyin hauled themselves back into the game in second-half stoppage time with a goal to savour, sparking a late frenzy. The Marina Machans pressed aggressively to win the ball high up the pitch, before feeding danger-man Vincy.

The substitute skipped inside, onto his right foot, and arrowed a sensational strike into the corner from outside the box, beyond the reach of a fully-stretched Albino Gomes. Gomes then denied Irfan the equaliser with a strong hand, seconds before the referee blew his whistle for full-time.

Chennaiyin will aim to conclude their Durand Cup 2024 group campaign positively on August 11, Sunday, with a match against Assam Rifles.

