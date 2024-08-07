Durand Cup: East Bengal FC cruise to 3-1 win over Downtown Heroes

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 7 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit East Bengal FC registered their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup 2024, defeating 10-man Downtown Heroes FC 3-1 in a Group A game at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Three goals were scored in the first half of the match. Afreen Parray equalised with a goal following a spectacular free-kick by Madih Talal, only for Saul Crespo to restore the home side's lead with a penalty conversion a few minutes later. Substitute and youngster Jesin TK capped off the victory with a fabulous solo strike in added time for the Red and Golds.

The win moved East Bengal to the top of Group A with a 100% record and six points after two games, while Downtown Heroes FC, having completed their group fixtures with one win over the Indian Air Force and two defeats, remained on three points.

East Bengal FC made just one change for the match, bringing in winger Vishnu in place of Jeakson Singh. On the other hand, Hilal Parray, the Heroes coach, made a couple of changes from his previous game's starting eleven, replacing Basit with Shameer and Calvin Baretto with Iqlak.

As expected, the Red and Golds were on the front foot, but the Heroes defended well and also threatened on the counter at times.

The goals came within a span of 13 minutes, starting with a moment of individual brilliance. East Bengal was awarded a free-kick just outside the box, and French midfielder Madih Talal unleashed a stunning strike that wrong-footed Umaid in the Heroes' goal and nestled into the back of the net.

The Heroes' persistence paid off moments later. From another free-kick, Afreen Parray, who was a key figure in most of his team's attacks, followed the delivery to the far post. Rakib's clearance struck his outstretched foot and rebounded into the goal past Prabhsukan Gill, who was caught off guard.

East Bengal FC quickly sought to regain their lead. Riyas, attempting to intercept Vishnu's run down the right, was late and fouled him. The referee awarded a penalty, and Spanish midfield maestro Saul Crespo converted the spot-kick with characteristic calm.

Both teams sought to find the target in the second half but were frustrated in their attempts. This led to some frayed tempers, and Zahid was eventually sent off in the 80th minute, leaving the Heroes to play the last few minutes with 10 men.

In injury time, a defensive lapse by Zubair allowed the talented Jesin to seize possession. Jesin turned Zubair twice before unleashing a left-footer from just inside the top of the box, stunning Umaid and securing the win for East Bengal FC.

The home side play their final group game on August 18, 2024, against arch-rivals and defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the best possible frame of mind.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor