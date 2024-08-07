Durand Cup: Indian Army FT secure 3-0 win over Assam Rifles FT

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 7 : Alan Thapa and Sunil B's wonder strikes along with a penalty conversion between them by Pradeep Singh, helped the Indian Army Football Team secure all three points against Assam Rifles FT with a 3-0 win in the Group D encounter, played here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the ongoing Durand Cup.

With this win, the Army men move to second place in the group for the time being, behind Jamshedpur FC, who have a better goal difference.

Assam Rifles Head Coach Vikash Panthi named a young lineup while Army gaffer Manish Wahi named an experienced starting line-up retaining the core of the squad which won the 2023-24 Santhosh Trophy, led by the impressive Alan Thapa and Samir Murmu leading the attack line.

The Army men used their experience to full use against the young Assam Rifles side, pressing high up the pitch and not allowing the Northeast-based side to settle down. They also dominated possession of the ball, building attacks from defence with Alan Thapa, Samir Murmu and Rahul Ramakrishnan finding space in the Assam box.

While impressive Assam Rifles keeper Shobhan Dev Biswas had a great match, the Army men took a deserved early lead in the 7th minute of the game through a wonder strike by Alan, whose long-range effort found the top corner past the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper.

Indian Army stepped up the attack from the beginning of the second half and created chances at will. While Shobhan saved a couple of penalties from Army defender Shafeel, the third by Pradeep, another defender, was perfect and doubled the lead.

Assam Rifles did find more chances to equalise but could not find the composure to put the finishing touches and the Army men pulled off a stunner in the dying minutes of the game to put the matter to rest.

Defender Sunil B took a brilliant long ranger from about 25 yards placing the ball in the top left corner and giving the goalkeeper no chance to stop it.

