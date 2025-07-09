Durand Cup trophies showcased as Shillong gears up to host tournament for second consecutive year

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 9 : The football crazy city of Shillong welcomed back the 134th Durand Cup for the second consecutive year as the city geared up to host Asia's oldest football tournament.

The three trophies of the Durand Cup were showcased here at the State Convention Centre in the presence of Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, who was the Chief Guest of the event.

Also present were Shakliar Warjri, Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya; Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command; and Lt. Gen. Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, along with officials of IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

The three glittering pieces of silverware, the Durand Cup, the original prize and the rolling Shimla Trophy (presented by residents of Shimla in 1904), as well as the President's Cup which the winners keep permanently, will be then taken on a roadshow later in the day covering prominent city landmarks increasing the anticipation for the football loving public.

Speaking on the occasion, Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Indian Armed Forces for having selected Shillong also as one of the venues to host the 134th Durand Cup. There will be eight matches at the JN Sports Complex, Shillong. We had a very successful season last year, where I can proudly say that Shillong was one of the best hosts, in terms of atmosphere, arrangements, and fan turnout. I can assure you that this year also, it will be the same. We have more local teams participating this time, which makes it more engaging for the fans of Shillong and the people of Meghalaya."

Shakliar Warjri, Sports Minister, in his address, emphasised the state's passion for football, citing the immense enthusiasm during the previous edition of the Durand Cup. He stated that the Government of Meghalaya is committed to providing top-notch facilities for the development of sports.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to developing sports infrastructure, stating its plan to construct one of the biggest football stadiums in Asia, at Mawkhanu, with a capacity to host 40,000 people. He stated that the core aim of the Government is to produce Olympians from the State of Meghalaya.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, said, "The Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia. It is the celebration of heritage, unity, and the unwavering spirit of our people. The Indian Armed Forces are proud to be a part of this iconic event that brings communities together and inspires the youth to dream big. Shillong has truly embraced the tournament with unmatched passion, and we are grateful to the Government of Meghalaya for their continued partnership and support. The Indian Armed Forces remain committed to promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and national integration through this historic platform. I wish all participating teams the very best and look forward to a successful and spirited edition of the Durand Cup."

Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, shared his thoughts, "For over 137 years, the Durand Cup has been a platform where tradition meets competition, where players and fans come together in the true spirit of sport. In recent years, the tournament has seen a significant resurgence under the stewardship of Headquarters Eastern Command. With a clear focus on professionalism, outreach, and inclusivity, the Durand Cup today stands taller than ever. We are especially grateful to the Government of Meghalaya for their unwavering support from preparing the venue to ensuring logistical and administrative support; their role has been instrumental in making this leg of the tournament a reality. I wish all the teams participating in the Durand Cup the best of luck."

The trophies will embark on a roadshow starting from the State Conventional Centre and will travel through Camel Back Road, IGP - All Saints Church, Barik, Malki, Dhanketi, Don Bosco, Laitmukrah Police Point, Beat House, Fire Brigade, Nongthymmai, Super Care Road, Rynjah, Nongrim Hills, St Edmund's School, Civil Hospital and ending at Khyndailad where a performance by the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project and band performance by the Territorial Army Battalion Band will welcome the trophies.

A total of eight matches will be played in Shillong with the first match scheduled on 26th July. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will see city rivals Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied United FC fighting out in the Shillong derby, along with defending champions NorthEast United FC paving the way for some exciting northeast derbies.

The Malaysia Services team will be the fourth team in the group, adding an international flavour to the tournament. Shillong Lajong made a fairy tale run in the last season, topping Group F ahead of FC Goa and beat Kolkata giants East Bengal SC in the quarter finals to qualify for the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions NorthEast United.

