Dutch football league Eredivisie will have Goal-Line technology from next season

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 14 : The Dutch football league, officially known as the Eredivisie, will have access to goal-line technology from the 2023/24 season, as confirmed by the official website of KNVB, which manages football in the Netherlands.

According to the official website of KNVB, "From the 2023/'24 season, the Eredivisie will have access to additional goal-line cameras that can be used to assess whether a ball has completely crossed the goal line: Goal Line Replay. This new technique was initiated and financed by the KNVB and the Eredivisie CV. Goal Line Replay is used for the first time in the competition for the Johan Cruyff Shield."

The Eredivisie football league has famous football teams like Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, and AZ Alkmaar.

As per the official website of KNVB, "Four new extra high frame rate cameras in all Eredivisie stadiums, will help the VAR to accurately assess whether or not a ball has completely crossed the goal line. A camera is positioned both to the left and right of the goal line, which registers what happens on the goal line. Goal Line Replay is not the same as the automatic goal-line technology system, where referees receive a notification on their watch when a ball has crossed the goal line."

As the latest goal line technology would come into the league, it will improve the Offside cameras as well. The Offside cameras which are used in HD quality will be upgraded to 4K. It will help for a wider field view angle and sharper zooming in.

According to the official website of KNVB, "For the next five seasons, in collaboration with Hawk-Eye, the KNVB and the Eredivisie CV will focus on new sport-technical innovations and applications that can be used for the Dutch professional football competitions."

"From next season, the VAR will also be used in the eighth-finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup. In previous years, the VAR was only used in the cup tournament from the quarter-finals," as per the official website of KNVB.

