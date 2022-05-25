Emami Group is East Bengal Club's new investor

Kolkata, May 25 Kolkata's soccer giant, East Bengal Club will now have Kolkata-based Emami Group, which has a massive presence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, as its new investor.

The announcement was made by West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna on Wednesday evening in presence of the senior officials of both Emami Group and East Bengal Club.

It is learnt that the personal intervention by the Chief Minister made this marriage happen, after the authorities of Kolkata's iconic football club was desperately looking for a deep-pocket investor since its earlier investor, Shree Cements returned the club's sporting rights early this year.

"I personally requested Emami Group, who had been operating from Kolkata for a long time and never shifted its base out of West Bengal. I requested them to invest in East Bengal and today both the parties have agreed for a partnership. Now East Bengal is all set to participate in the Indian Super League," Banerjee said.

Emami Group Director, Aditya V. Agarwal thanked the Chief Minister for considering the group as the investor of East Bengal Club. "Emami Group has been associated with this iconic football club from Kolkata for a long time and this is our second chance.

Club official Debabrata Sarkar too thanked the Chief Minister for making this partnership happen. "This association will make out club fans happy since this will help us in moving ahead further," he said.

