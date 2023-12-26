"Every individual has to contribute 100 per cent": Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Ahead of Manchester United's boxing day match in the Premier League (PL) against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Red Devils' manager Erik Ten Hag said that every player has to contribute in their upcoming match.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag said that he was not disappointed with the players' attitude at the training ahead of their upcoming match.

"No, I'm not disappointed by the attitude. But of course, we know what the standard is at Man United. We have to win as a team. And therefore, yeah, I take the word responsibility. We have to take that as a team. And every individual has to contribute 100 per cent in that responsibility," Ten Hag was quoted by Manchester United's official website as saying.

When asked if the young players would get any chance in the boxing day match, the head coach said that in every game one team needs experienced players than youths.

He added that age doesn't matter and no matter what team comes on the field, they need to win the game.

"In every game, they have to step up and you know, you've said now the word, two or three times... you have to take responsibility. I have to take responsibility and the players with me have to take responsibility. But everyone and maybe in moments you expect from the seniors even more when you have young players around. But yeah, when you are good enough, then you are also old enough, So we have to do it together. It doesn't matter what age it is, we have to put out the team who has to win the game," he added.

Talking about Raphael Varane, he confirmed that the French defender will make his return in the forthcoming game.

"I think hopefully Raphael Varane will return. And for the rest, maybe Amad Diallo, we'll see how far he is. He has trained now for two weeks. They are probably the ones who can maybe return," he added.

The Red Devils have been sloppy in their previous five games and lost three games. They are standing in eighth place on the PL standings with 28 points after winning 9 of their 18 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor