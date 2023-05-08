"Everything is in our hands. We have to believe" says Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester [UK], May 8 : Manchester United have to work hard if they want to finish in the top four spots in the premier league. Erik Ten Hag's side lost 1-0 to West Ham United at Old Trafford on May 7.

"Nothing changes. We could have made it easier if we had won, but we need three wins in four games. Everything is in our hands. We have to believe." says Erik Ten Hafteg after their loss against the Hammers.

Man Utd remains one point ahead of Liverpool but now only have one game in hand after David De Gea's latest error handed West Ham a 1-0 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Asked if Liverpool's run was affecting his squad, Ten Hag said: "It's not about Liverpool it's about us because if you look to the table we have everything in our hands. If we bring our performance and we bring our standards we will win games. We don't have to look to others, we have to look to ourselves, and we have to find a way to get back to our levels."

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants goalkeeper David De Gea to sign a new deal at the club despite his league-high fourth error leading to a goal against West Ham; on top four, Ten Hag says Man Utd must show resilience in the face of adversity as they have done all season.

After the defeat at Brighton on Thursday, United have now lost back-to-back league games for the first time since the first two games of the Premier League season against the Seagulls and Brentford, while Liverpool are on a six-match winning run.

Ten Hag says the task has not changed for his players, who looked to be running out of steam in their 36th game since the World Cup, as they go in search of the necessary nine points to finish above Liverpool.

Liverpool is in the 5th position in the league table with 62 points, just a point behind Manchester United.

The team that finishes in the top four positions in the premier league secures an automatic qualification in UEFA Champions League. This is why it becomes important for Manchester United to finish the season in the top four.

Manchester United's next four premier league fixtures are against Wolves on May 13, Bournemouth on May 20, Chelsea on May 26 and Fulham on May 28.

Liverpool's next three premier league matches are against Leicester City on May 16, Aston Villa on May 20 and Southampton on May 28.

