FA Community Shield: Manchester rivals collide as City faces United in battle for early silverware

London [UK], August 10 : As the curtain rises on a new season, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to clash in the FA Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.

Both the teams aim to lay down an early mark ahead of the Premier League campaign.

Despite City's recent struggle in the Community Shield, having lost the last three editions, including a penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal last year. They enter this contest as clear favourites.

Under Pep Guardiola's stewardship, City has established themselves as the domoinant force in English football, clinching the Premier League title in each of the past four seasons.

However, City's preparation for this match has been marked by some significant changes.

The sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid has created a buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating how Guardiola might invest those funds to strengthen the squad before the transfer window slams shut.

While City stumbled last season's FA Cup against their arch rivals 2-1, they will be eager to exact revenge and set the tone for another successful season.

City stumbled against Celtic and MIlan, before drawing with Barcelona and beating Chelsea in this pre-season.

While Manchester United lost to Rosenborg, Arsenal, and Liverpool, nut earned victories against Rangers and Real Betis

For United, this season begins with more questions than answers. United head coach, Erik ten Hag's position was under scrutiny after a eighth-place finish in the Premier League. Their defensive frailties were glaring last season

The FA Cup victory over City was a crucial lifeline for the Dutchman, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise underwhelming season.

City might be the favourites to lift the shield, but United have the most number of Shields (21).

Erling Haaland has had the advantage of a full pre-season, unlike many top players who were involved in the Euros or Copa America. With his blend of strength and speed, he poses a significant challenge for even the most organized defenses.

Last season, Haaland topped the Premier League scoring charts with 27 goals and netted 38 in all competitions. Given his impressive record of averaging a goal per game against United, he's a strong bet to score in the Community Shield.

He even scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in Columbus recently.

Phil Foden thrives in Manchester derbies, having been directly involved in seven goals in his last six appearances against United, with six goals and one assist.

On the other hand, United have their own Derby specialists. Although Marcus Rashford had a challenging season last year, he has scored six goals against City in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo, who emerged as a key player for England during Euro 2024, is aiming to add another milestone to his burgeoning career. Having already found the net against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the teenager now has the opportunity to join an exclusive club.

If he scores in the upcoming Community Shield, Mainoo will become only the second teenager in history, after Nicolas Anelka in 1998, to score in both the FA Cup final and the subsequent Community Shield.

Probable Playing XI:

Manchester City: StefanOrtega (GK), Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kevin De Bruyne, Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Manchester United: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee.

