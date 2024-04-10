"Fantastic result": Phil Foden on Manchester City's draw with Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], April 10 : Phil Foden who struck a goal for Manchester City during their 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final feels it is a "fantastic result" for the defending champions.

It was a night that saw two European giants go toe toe-to-toe in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, Santiago Bernabeu. The sheer quality that both teams possess led to a high-scoring action.

In the 3-3 draw, Real Madrid trailed twice and managed to fight back to end the game on level terms.

City dominated the hosts in the early phases of the game which allowed the visitors to take an early lead. However, they fought back hard and matched their intensity to deny City taking any advantage.

"I don't think it changed the game plan but I believe that sometimes you can score too early," the midfielder reflected on City's opener. They responded really well and we had to just settle again and play our football. This team's come a long way now. When we go down we don't put our heads down and believe in our ability," Foden said after the game as quoted from the club's official website.

Despite starting the game on a dominant note, at the end of the first half, City found themselves trailing with a score of 2-1.

They orchestrated a comeback with Foden and Josko Gvardiol producing two thunderous strikes to send City to a 2-1 lead.

"We know we can always come back from behind. It's a great team to be a part of. With the possession we had they got a bit more tired, there was more space for me to come inside and find the pockets," Foden explained.

"As the time went on the game seemed to open up a little bit more and I thought we grew into the game more, especially in the second half. We had a couple of chances and I'm just happy to make the most of one of mine. We can't dwell on the result, it's a fantastic result to come here and get a draw," Foden stated.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will compete in the second leg on April 18 at the Etihad Stadium.

