FC Bayern sign French teen Mathys Tel

Munich (Germany), July 26 German football club FC Bayern on Tuesday signed France youth international Mathys Tel from Stade Rennes.

The 17-year-old made ten appearances for the French top-flight side last season. In his first league outing in August 2021, he became the youngest player in the history of Rennes, making his debut at the age of 16 years and 110 days the previous record holder was Eduardo Camavinga.

Tel has scored ten goals in 15 appearances for the France U17 and U18 national teams.

"FC Bayern are one of the best teams in the world. I'm very much looking forward to this great challenge and I will give my all for this club. I've been very impressed with the discussions with Hasan Salihamidzic and the FC Bayern management, and I quickly realised I definitely wanted to come to Munich," Tel told club's website.

Hasan Salihamidzic, FC Bayern board member for sport, called the teenager a technically strong and versatile striker.

"Mathys Tel is one of the biggest talents in Europe, a very quick, technically strong and versatile striker. He won the European Championships with the France U17s this year as captain of the team. We've been watching him for a long time and we were able to convince him to take his next important steps in Munich with us now," said Salihamidzic.

"We are proud of that, as there were a lot of clubs who wanted to sign him. The development of such an exceptional young player is an exciting project for us all. Of course, Mathys needs time, he needs minutes on the pitch and rhythm. We are all convinced he has a great career in front of him and that he will help our team," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor