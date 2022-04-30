FC Bengaluru United announce trials for the first team

Reigning BDFA Super Division Champions FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) will be hosting trials for its first team in May.

The players who will get selected during the trials stand a chance to play for the club in premier domestic tournaments across the country.

FC Bengaluru United first held trials back in 2019 and one of the players picked from that was local boy Srijith R. Over the past three years, Srijith has emerged as one of the frontline goalkeepers for the FCBU First Team and has played a key role in their winning campaigns. He has also donned the hat of the goalkeeping coach of the United Academy.

"The goal of FC Bengaluru United has always been to contribute towards the growth of football in Karnataka, by bringing about a unique game culture through our identity and a deep connection with the football-loving citizens of Bengaluru," said Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United.

"These trials help in tapping the tremendous footballing potential of Karnataka and being part of a vibrant, talented team like FC Bengaluru United that has been witnessing a tremendous upward trajectory is the best way for this talent to reach fruition," he added.

Founded in 2018, FC Bengaluru United have clocked several milestones in their short journey - they won back-to-back BDFA Super Division tournaments in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and in 2021, were invited to participate in the prestigious Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, in which they reached the semi-finals.

The exact date and venue for the trials will be announced shortly. The first round of trials will be held for players from Karnataka, after which it will be opened to players across the country. To be eligible for the trials, a player should have played for the Super Division, I-League 2nd Division or I-League.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor