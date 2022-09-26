FC Bengaluru United's foreign recruits add firepower to the squad

Bengaluru, Sep 26 FC Bengaluru United have strengthened their ranks by adding international players Jairo Rodrigues and Mohamad Kdouh to the squad for the ongoing season.

The two-time BDFA champions have made a strong statement of intent by signing on two players of the highest calibre and look set to challenge for the title again.

FCBU have brought on board the 29-year-old Jairo Rodrigues to shore up their defence and provide an aerial threat from set pieces. Jairo has previously played in the ISL for Kerala Blasters.

He started his professional career with America Futebol Clube in Brazil in 2011, having spent his developmental phase with Goiás Esporte Clube and Santos. Jairo brings with him agility, strength and a strong attacking instinct.

Lebanon International, Mohamad Kdouh, joins FCBU as an attacking forward with a knack to score crucial goals. He enjoyed a steady rise through the junior ranks and represented Lebanon internationally at youth levels.

He has successfully represented Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings. He has played across leagues in the Middle East and is renowned for his goal-scoring abilities.

FC Bengaluru United Head Coach Khalid Jamil, was thrilled to announce the experienced players joining his squad. "I am delighted that we have signed players who will further enhance the ability of our squad. I wanted them to be a part of our squad because I feel they embody our playing style and will be able to raise the morale and technical ability of the entire team.

"Jairo has already been a key goal scorer for us in the matches he has played and I am sure Mohamad Kdouh won't take long to adapt to the Indian playing conditions as well. They have much to offer with their vast experience and surely the youngsters in the team can also learn from playing alongside them," Jamil said.

