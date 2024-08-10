FC Goa forward Devendra Murgaokar recalls his unforgettable Durand Cup moment

New Delhi [India], August 10 : FC Goa forward Devendra Murgaokar recalled the unforgettable moment for him when he won the 130th Durand Cup and ended the tournament as the joint-leading goal scorer.

For 25-year-old Devendra Murgaokar, the 130th Durand Cup launched him into the Indian football scenario as he finished the tournament as the joint highest scorer and led his side FC Goa to their maiden Durand Cup title.

Though Goa didn't get his name on the following season, he did manage to score in the group stage and during the ongoing Durand Cup, he scored in FC Goa's opening game against Rangdajied United FC.

"Winning the 130th Durand Cup and being the joint top scorer remain unforgettable for me. The support from fans, even during tough times, made it special. It gave me confidence and reinforced my belief in my abilities," Devendra said while remembering the fond memories of the title winning run as quoted from a press release by Durand Cup.

"Scoring in the opener set a positive tone for the season. It's a confidence boost and helps me maintain good form going forward," Devendra further continued on the confidence boost he got after scoring the goal in FC Goa's opening encounter of the 133rd Durand Cup.

A Goan through and through, Devendra is living his dream of playing for his local side FC Goa.

"Growing up in Goa, football was a huge part of life. I started playing locally and was eventually given a big opportunity by Salgaocar FC, where I developed my skills further. From there, I made the move to FC Goa, which was a dream come true for me," he said when speaking on his journey to his dream club.

The Durand Cup of the last few years has officially kicked off the Indian football season. The FC Goa developmental side, which is placed in Group F of the Durand Cup, is being led by head coach Israil Gurung.

"The Durand Cup is the perfect season opener. It's a historic tournament that helps us build momentum and prepare for the challenges ahead. On the other hand, Playing under Israil Gurung has been great. He understands Goan football and encourages us to express ourselves on the field, creating a positive environment," he further added.

Having defeated Tribhuvan Army FC in their second match of Group F, the Gaurs sit comfortably at the top of the table and are very close to qualify for the quarter finals.

"We're confident after two strong wins but remain focused. We're taking it one game at a time, aiming to go far in the tournament. Personally, I want to keep improving and scoring. As a team, we're aiming to challenge for every trophy and make this season memorable for our fans," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor