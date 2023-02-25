FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui thanks fans, urges them to stick together ahead of Super Cup

FC Goa forward Noah Sadaoui's performance has been one of the shining lights for the Gaurs in a campaign that saw them miss out on a playoff berth by a whisker. Following their exit from the Indian Super League, the Moroccan forward sounded out a message for FC Goa fans.

"This ISL season has been a rollercoaster of emotions but nevertheless I am so proud to be part of this club, this team and to be a part of Goa. The future is bright and we just have to believe as a whole, as a team. We will keep on putting in the hard yards, because nothing comes by chance," he wrote on his Instagram.

"I just want to thank all the supporters for their unconditional love and support for me and the team throughout this season. You are what pushes me when I have been down, and you play a huge role in my performance. I will forever be grateful to you. We still have unfinished business. I know it's tough, but when the going gets tough, only the tough get going. Our time will come. Let's stick together and go get that Super Cup. Dev Borem Korum (May God's grace shine upon you)!"

The Gaurs along with Sadaoui gave his all on Thursday night against Bengaluru but couldn't get the requisite win. Sadaoui registered yet another assist when Iker Guarrotxena headed home from his cross to score for FC Goa against the Blues.

This took his overall goal contributions this Hero ISL season to 18, which is the current best among all the players in the league.

The season, though, is far from over with Carlos Pena and co set to compete for honours in the upcoming Super Cup, the cup competition that was last played in 2018-19 when the Club emerged winners.

After the loss to Bengaluru, Noah took a moment to thank fans for the unconditional love and support meted out to the team and him by the fans, and reminded everyone that there is still plenty of work to be done.

FC Goa could muster only a seventh-place finish in the Hero ISL this season, winning eight games while drawing thrice and suffering defeats in the remaining nine matches. While inconsistency and misfortunes played spoilsport to the Gaurs' campaign, one big positive that they will take away from the league is the performance of Noah Sadaoui.

Much was expected of the Moroccan international when he joined the Club in the summer, and it is safe to say that he has delivered well.

With nine goals and assists each, the 29-year-old contributed to at least a goal in 13 of the 20 matches played by the Gaurs in ISL 2022-23. The Moroccan really came into his own at the business end of the season with eight goal contributions in the last six games.

With the Super Cup in sight, FC Goa fans will hope that Noah Sadaoui continues to fire on all cylinders, as the Club looks to defend their title from four years ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor