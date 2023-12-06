FC Juarez secure loan deal for goalkeeper Jurado

Mexico City, Dec 6 Former Mexico U-23 goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado has joined FC Juarez on loan from Cruz Azul, the Mexican club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will be tied to Los Bravos until December 2024, when the Liga MX club will have the option of making the deal permanent, reports Xinhua.

FC Juarez confirmed the agreement in a brief statement on social media.

Jurado has made 43 appearances across all competitions for Cruz Azul since joining the club from Veracruz in 2020.

