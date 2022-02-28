FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed for invading Ukraine

World football’s governing body FIFA has decided that no international competition shall be played in Russia, with home matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators. FIFA disclosed its decision in a statement on Sunday, following international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also said Russia would have to compete in international football under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)”.“No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate,” FIFA added.

There have been calls for Russia’s men’s team to be barred from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all refused to play against Russia in the World Cup play-offs. England’s Football Association also said its national team would not play any matches against Russia ”for the foreseeable future”. ”First and foremost, FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” FIFA said in a statement. The International Olympic Committee urged international sports federations on Friday to either move or cancel events planned in Russia or Belarus. Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus when the invasion began on Thursday.