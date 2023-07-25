FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy, Germany, Brazil emerge victorious in their opening matches

Auckland [New Zealand], July 25 : In the FIFA Women's World Cup group stage match Italy defeated Argentina 1-0. Italy's Cristiana Girelli scored in the 87th minute to win the match for her side.

Italy and Argentina are in Group G along with Sweden and South Africa.

Italy and Argentina played their first game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, eventually, Italy managed to start their tournament on a positive note while Argentina tasted defeat in their opening match.

The first half of the match ended as a 0-0 draw with either side failing to find the back of the net.

The second half also seemed to be heading towards a draw but in the 87th minute of the match, Italy's Cristiana Girelli found the back of the net and gave Italy a 1-0 lead in the last moments of the match.

Italy took 12 shots out of which only four were on target. During the match, their possession on the ball was 53 per cent. They completed a total of 388 passes with an accuracy of 75 per cent. Italy committed 20 fouls and received two yellow cards.

Argentina took five shots out of which only one was on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 47 per cent. They completed a total of 351 passes with an accuracy of 70 per cent. Argentina conceded 16 fouls and received four yellow cards.

Two other matches were also played on the day.

Germany thrashed Morocco 6-0. The Germans completely dominated their opponents as they took 16 shots out of which seven were on target.

In the 6-0 win over Morocco, Germany's Alexandra Popp bagged a brace. Klara Buhl and Lea Schuller got one goal each.

While Morocco conceded two own goals, one by Hanane Ait El Haj and the other by Yasmin Mrabet.

During the game, Germany's possession on the ball was 75 per cent. They completed a total of 684 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Morocco took six shots out of which only four were on target. Their possession of the ball was 25 per cent. They completed a total of 244 passes with an accuracy of 62 per cent.

Brazil triumphed over Panama by defeating them 4-0.

Brazil's Ary Borges scored a hat-trick and Beatriz Zaneratto Joao managed to score one goal.

Brazil gave no chance to Panama and completely outran them in every aspect.

Brazil took an astonishing 32 shots out of which 10 were target. Their possession on the ball was 73 per cent. They completed 573 passes with an accuracy of 85 per cent.

Panam took six shots out of which two were on target. Their possession on the ball was 27 per cent. They completed 214 passes with an accuracy of 55 per cent.

