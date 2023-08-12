FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Sweden set up semifinal clash after wins over Netherlands, Japan

Wellington [New Zealand], August 12 : Spain stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup after a stunning strike from Salma Paralluelo in the extra time guided them to a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Wellington.

On Friday, there was a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in NZ and the match still went ahead on that day, despite both teams preparing for the kick-off with the ground shaking.

During the regulation time, the first half went goalless. In the second half, a penalty awarded to the Dutch after a push by Irene Paredes on Lineth Beerensteyn was denied after a review using video technology.

In the 81st minute, a penalty conversion from Mariona Caldente helped Spain get a lead.

Dutch made a comeback, with Van der Gragt breaking free on Victoria Pelova's pass to smash the ball past the Spanish goalie, making it 1-1 in the 91st minute.

Beerensteyn had her chances, but she ended up hitting one too wide and the other over the bar.

20 minutes later, Paralluelo's strike helped Spain clinch a late victory.

Later, Sweden set up their semifinal clash with Spain in the World Cup after defeating a valiant Japanese side by 2-1.

Amanda Ilestedt gave Sweden the advantage in the 31st minute, with the ball falling to her feet in the midst of a scramble near the goal and she fired a shot from close range.

Japan looked as if they were going back on track, but Fuka Nagano grazing the ball with her arm inside the box in the second half handed Sweden a penalty, which Filippa Angeldahl converted in the 51st minute.

Peter Gerhardson's side looked in full control, but the last 15 minutes were nervy, with one final burst of energy from their opponents.

Riko Ueki made a chance for Japan, but her shot rattled the bar.

Honoka Hayashi set up a nice finish by sweeping home in the 87th minute, but the goal came too late.

