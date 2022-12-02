FIFA World Cup 2022: Ziyech, Nesyri help Morocco beat Canada 2-1

Goals from Hakim Ziyd Youech anssef En Nesyri helped Morocco beat Canada 2-1 in the first half of the Group F match being played at Al Thumama Stadium here.

The Canadians could not score a single goal, the only goal for them was an own goal by Nayef Aguerd's in the first half.

Morocco topped Group F with seven points in three matches and clinched a spot in the pre-quarters for the first time since 1986 by defeating already-eliminated Canada.

The Morocco team took the lead in the fourth minute of the match when Hakim Ziyech's left-footed shot from outside the box went on to hit the bottom right corner.

Junior Hoilett of Canada was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 15th minute, Tajon Buchanan of Canada made the first attempt for his side as his right-footed shot from the left side of the six yard box missed to the left.

In the very next minute, Hakim Ziyech came close to scoring another goal when Sofiane Boufal's assist helped him take a left-footed shot from outside the box that went high and wide to the left.

In the 23rd minute, Achraf Hakimi's assist with a through ball helped Youssef En-Nesyri take right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner as Moroccans took a 2-0 lead.

To make matters worse for Canadians Jonathan Osorio also got a yellow card for a bad foul.

In the 40th minute, an own goal by Nayef Aguerd helped Canada pull one goal back. As Morocco went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half too Canada's lacklustre performance continued and the Moroccans also could not score a goal.

Canada had slightly more possession of 59 per cent in comparison to Morocco who had 41 but Morocco had two shots on target while Canada had none.

Canada, who are exiting their first World Cup after 36 years without a win, has automatically qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 as co-hosts along with the USA and Mexico.

Morocco could not win a game at the last World Cup in Russia but this time they have become the second African team after Senegal to make it through to the last 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

