"Final product that you see is because of my family": Former India captain Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Former India football captain Sunil Chhetri credits his family, especially his wife Sonam Bhattacharya, for helping him reach astonishing heights during his phenomenal career on the global stage.

In his illustrious career, Chhetri soared to new heights and decided to bring down the curtain on his groundbreaking career with the Indian national team earlier this year. His last game for the Blue Tigers was against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6.

In a career that lasted over 19 years, Chhetri found the back of the net 94 times in 150 matches on the international stage. With his staggering tally, Indian football is fourth overall in the all-time international goal scorers' list. Chhetri played a major role in India's footballing fortunes in the last decade, earning legendary status in the nation's sporting history.

Chhetri hailed his family for being his backbone and helping him throughout his journey, which saw him thrive even when he faced the best of the oppositions.

"I'm blessed. The final product that you see is because of my family. I genuinely live like that 17-year-old who wants to play, eat and sleep. My family, right from my mom and dad, my sister, then my wife and then my core group, take care of me like Dhruv, like my son. Because otherwise, what I do wouldn't have been possible for so many years. Even now, they let me... Sleep, train, eat, that's it. I, they keep me away from a lot of things. Whether it's the finances, the taxation, normal day-to-day problems, my wife is outstanding in this because even the small things that a wife wants to discuss with her husband, a lot of things she keeps a lid on," he said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"Especially depending on the matches and all. She's outstanding. It helps that she's a football fan. It helps she's from a footballing family. It helps we dated for 13 years before getting married. But she's been outstanding. If they weren't In life, for sure, I wouldn't have reached where I've reached. And I'm not just saying because I have to say it. But they work really hard. Her task is right from getting up in the morning. Her, my parents, everything about Chhetri, Chhetri, Chhetri. What he eats, What he's going to eat, when he's going to come, This gym, that gym, don't make any noise, he'll fall asleep. It's unbelievable," he added.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

The 40-year-old received the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

After enjoying a career straight out of a fairytale text, Chhetri pointed out the factors that make him different from the rest of the players.

"I'm blessed. Second, I've played, and trained under amazing coaches and players. Third, I'm loved a lot. So all the doctors and physios have been very nice to me. Fourth, if you want to praise yourself one thing that I have, I think, which keeps me going is, I really want this. I really want to be a player. I really want to play football. And in that department, there aren't many people who can fight with me in this world. Forget India. What I do, I genuinely love it. And I really go hard at it. That doesn't mean that I win every day. That doesn't mean that I'm the best. But I will be at it. No matter what. It doesn't matter what's going on in my head. What's going on in my life,. I want to play it. No matter what," he remarked.

