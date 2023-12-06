Flamengo mull bid for Uruguayan midfielder De la Cruz

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 6 Uruguay international playmaker Nicolas de la Cruz could leave Argentine giants River Plate to join Flamengo, according to Brazilian media reports.

De la Cruz is contracted to River Plate until December 2025 and the Buenos Aires outfit could seek up to 16 million U.S. dollars to part with the 26-year-old, Globo Esporte reported on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

It added that Flamengo made a failed bid for the midfielder in July and had resolved to try again in Brazil's next transfer window, which opens on January 11.

De la Cruz has scored 36 goals and provided 40 assists in 212 games since joining River Plate from Liverpool Montevideo in 2017.

He has been capped 25 times for Uruguay and was a part of the Celeste squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

