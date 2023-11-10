Flores earns Peru recall for World Cup qualifiers

Lima, Nov 10 Edison Flores has been recalled to Peru's squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Venezuela, the Peruvian football federation said on Thursday.

The Universitario attacking midfielder has not represented his country since June, having been overlooked for the Blanquirroja's first four qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, reports Xinhua.

The 29-year-old's inclusion came less than a day after he scored in Universitario's 2-0 victory over Alianza Lima, a result that gave his team a 3-1 aggregate win in Peru's Liga 1 final.

Flores, who has been capped 68 times for Peru, was one of the eight players from both finalists added to a previously announced squad of 23. The others were Diego Romero, Carlos Zambrano, Aldo Corzo, Piero Quispe, Andy Polo, Bryan Reyna and Franco Zanelatto.

Peru will meet Bolivia in La Paz on November 16 and Venezuela in Lima five days later.

