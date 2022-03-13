Football coach brutally beat up players for losing game

In a shocking incident, the coach of an under-11 boys’ football team brutally beat some members of the team after they lost a match in Varanasi. Before the boys could inform their families about the incident, the coach fled the scene. On their complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the coach Mohd Shadab of Delhi. In his complaint, a member of this under-11 team said that he used to play football at Vivek Singh Mini’s Stadium.

On Friday his team had gone to play a match in a football tournament conducted on Banaras Hindu University campus but lost the game. When they returned, coach Mohd Shadab of Delhi, who dwells in VDA Colony in Varanasi, shut three boys in a room and beat them up brutally with a stick, belt and slippers. He also allegedly hurled abuses. The incident came to the knowledge of the boys’ parents when they reached their home. The parents and their neighbours then went to Shivpur police station to file a complaint. The boys and their parents are in a state of shock.

