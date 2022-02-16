Football Delhi declares elections date

New Delhi, Feb 16 Football Delhi decided to conduct elections on March 20 to elect the new Executive Committee members, the organising body confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am thankful for the member clubs for their support and assistance in governance reform and putting a professional administration to manage the affairs of football in the capital city in these challenging times," Shaji Prabhakaran, president of Football Delhi said in a release.

"Though the association has made significant progress in many aspects, there is still much to be done to transform football in Delhi," he added.

The current Executive Committee which was elected on November 19, 2017, completed its four-year term.

The Executive Committee as per the statutes of the Association appointed three members of the independent Electoral Board under the chairmanship of Anjana Prakash, Retired Judge High Court. The other two members of the board are Mahesh Thakur, advocate Supreme Court and Ayush Sinha, lawyer.

