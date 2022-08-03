Football Delhi launches youth leagues

New Delhi, Aug 3 Football Delhi launched the first ever Football Delhi Youth League to mark Sunil Chhetri's birthday, celebrated as Delhi Football Day since 2018.

The league was launched at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium on August 3. The youth league was officially launched by Kharga Chhetri, the father of India's highest-ever goalscorer, in the presence of Sarabjit Singh Parma, the former India international, Football Delhi member clubs and participating teams. The league kicked off with an exhibition match of the U18 age category between Hops FC & Signature FC.

Lauding the launch of Youth Leagues Sunil Chhetri said, "Happy to learn that Football Delhi is launching Youth Leagues in three age categories on 3rd August, celebrating my birthday. It is a great honour for me that the Association is launching Youth Leagues on my birthday and providing much essential opportunities to youth players in Delhi. During my youth days in Delhi we never had these kind of platforms and I believe this initiative would greatly help local players in Delhi to show case their talents and it will help them in shaping their football career."

He further stated, "I wish everyone associated with the youth league all the success and good luck."

The league will see more than 60 teams, 1200+ players, compete in 3 age categories - U13/15/18 spread in multiple zones throughout Delhi to ensure participation of maximum youngsters in the league.

Football Delhi President, Shaji Prabhakaran stated, "Youth League was the missing element of football structure in Delhi and with the start of youth leagues we have added yet another platform for local players to enlarge the engagement with football and showcase their talents."

He further added, "Sunil Chhetri is an inspiration for all of us, especially for young players and we launching youth leagues celebrating Delhi Football Day honoring the legend Sunil Chhetri would greatly motivate players at all levels and it is an honour for us to launch this very essential league on Sunil's birthday."

The league will be played in a Home/Away format to ensure maximum game time for the youth players of Delhi where in each team will play a minimum of 18 matches. The winning team in each category will have the honour to play in National Youth Leagues organized by AIFF.

The youth league matches are scheduled to kick off from August 20 for all age categories.

