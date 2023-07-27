Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti

Madrid (Spain), July 27 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he doesn't need any more signings ahead of the coming season.

Ancelotti's remarks were aimed at the recent rumours of a possible pursuit of Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe, after goals from new arrivals, Jude Bellingham and Joselu gave Madrid a 2-0 win over Manchester United in their American tour, reports Xinhua.

"The squad is good as it is. We are full," said Ancelotti, who preferred not to answer direct questions about possible interest for the French international.

"It was a good game, we played well - especially in the first half, with intensity and moving the ball well. We defended well and we played better than in our first game [a 3-2 win against AC Milan]."

"We are good because we have a team with a lot of quality, strength, technique and commitment. That's the only explanation," continued the coach, who added that he was pleased with Bellingham's sixth-minute opener.

"The goal reflects his quality, while Joselu's goal [an 89th-minute overhead kick] shows his quality in the area. It's not a goal you will see very often," Ancelotti was quoted as saying in a release.

Ancelotti also said he was happy that his players are adapting to a 4-4-2 system that sees Vinicius play as an out-and-out winger."We have a squad without egos and that really helps us to manage the dressing room," he concluded.

Real Madrid had a successful 2022=23 season as they finished second behind winners Barcelona in the domestic La Liga, won the Copa del Rey title, ended runner-up in Supercopa de España and reached the semifinals of the Champions League. They also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

--IANS

