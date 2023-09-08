Football: Under-fire German coach Flick following tactical patterns of Guardiola

Berlin (Germany), Sep 8 Joshua Kimmich is no stranger to debates surrounding his ideal position on the pitch.

After making his mark in the German national team as a full-back in 2016, the 28-year-old evolved into one of football's standout figures as a strategic midfielder. Once he secured his desired midfield position, he openly expressed his contentment.

Yet, despite his undeniable accomplishments, the midfielder, capped 79 times, has continually faced discussions about his efficacy in that role.

As the 2014 world champions gear up for friendlies against Japan on Friday and France the following Tuesday, Kimmich finds himself at the centre of a familiar debate he likely wishes to avoid.

The current discourse might have been sparked by Thomas Tuchel, who advocates for a "holding six" -- a player primarily focused on defense. While Kimmich sees himself as a versatile midfielder, balancing both offensive and defensive duties, the Bayern coach appears to have a different vision, reports Xinhua.

Rumours suggest a growing rift between the player and coach. Bayern's influential figures, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, reportedly disapprove of Kimmich's insistence on maintaining his midfield position.

This internal discord at Bayern seems to have spilt over to the national team. Hansi Flick, the national team's embattled coach, recently tested Kimmich in the back row during training. This isn't entirely surprising, given that Kimmich played as a full-back during Germany's last group match against Costa Rica at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Echoing the strategy in Qatar, Flick appears to be reverting to tried-and-true tactics, even though Kimmich has emerged as the Bundesliga's top corner taker.

Another approach could be adopting a strategy popularised by Manchester City's coach, Pep Guardiola, who prefers full-backs that transition into midfielders when in possession.

Media outlets highlight the pressure on Flick, who has secured only four victories in the last 16 matches. Consecutive disappointments at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups weigh heavily on the former Bayern coach.

With the 2024 UEFA Euro just 10 months away, the media is already speculating about potential successors, including Mathias Sammer, former Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, and ex-Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann.

German internationals such as Robin Gosens talk about "us players having to deliver. It's on us to turn things for the better. It's on us to support our coach as he is doing a great job."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor