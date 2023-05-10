Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away at 91

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The former All India Football Federation (AIFF) Vice-President, Treasurer and Executive Committee member AR Khaleel passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91 due to illness.

The AIFF expressed grief at the passing of Khaleel, who was also the former president of the Karnataka State Football Association.

"The All India Football Federation condoles the death of former AIFF Vice-President, Treasurer, Executive Committee Member, and ex-Karnataka State Football Association President AR Khaleel, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 91, and is survived by his wife and four daughters," said AIFF in a statement.

A prominent face in the Indian Football administration for nearly six decades, Khaleel was also active at the continental level, and on occasion was a member of the Asian Football Confederation Standing Committees.

Condoling Khaleel's death, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, "It is sad to know that AR Khaleel is no more. His death has left an eternal void in the Indian Football administration. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult hour."

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, "Khaleel ji was one of the foremost football administrators of his time, and played a big role in popularising the game in India, especially in Karnataka. His demise has left Indian Football poorer."

A President of the KSFA for 28 years till 2018, Khaleel had worked for the game in various capacities. He was a footballer, who ran Jawahar Union FC, one of Bengaluru's traditional clubs, was an administrator par excellence, and served Karnataka football as an office bearer for many years. He also donned managerial roles for the Indian National Teams in various age groups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor