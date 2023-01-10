France captain Hugo Lloris announces retirement from international football

France captain Hugo Lloris on Monday announced his decision to retire from international football at the age of 36, after turning out for the French national team for more than 14 years.

With the Franch team, he won the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League in 2020-21. He also led the team to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, where France was defeated on penalties by Argentina.

Lloris retired as France's most-capped player, having made 145 appearances for his country. The captain revealed the news in an interview, where he also named Milan's Mike Maignan as his replacement in the national team.

"There comes a time when you have to know how to pass the hand," GOAL.com quoted Hugo Lloris saying to L'Equipe.

"I don't want to make it my own, I've always said and repeated that the France team doesn't belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first. I think that behind [me], the team is ready to continue, there is also a goalkeeper who is ready [Maignan]," he added.

The 36-year-old also admitted that family considerations influenced his decision to quit international football.

"I preferred going out at the top than waiting for a drop in speed, or too much competition. There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and my children," Lloris said.

Lloris made his debut for France in November 2008. He was given the captaincy two years after making his international debut and went on to captain France in 121 matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

