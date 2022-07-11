French midfielder Pogba joins Juventus, returns to club he left in 2016

Turin, July 11 French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to Serie A side Juventus on a free transfer, the Italian club confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The France international was free to negotiate with clubs over his next move after his contract ended with Manchester United. The 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Juventus that will tie him with the Italian giants till June 2026.

The move to Juventus would mark a return to the club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining United in 2016.

For Pogba, it will represent an emotional homecoming to the club he left in 2016, having first come to Juve from United in the early stages of his senior career.

"Paul is back in Turin," Juventus said on their website below a photo of a grinning Pogba in a Juventus shirt.

"He left as a boy and returned as a man and a champion. But there is one thing that has not changed the desire to write unforgettable pages of club history together once more. Pogba is back and we couldn't be happier."

"Juventus Football Club announces that it has signed a contract of employment with the player Paul Pogba...Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until June 30, 2026," Juventus said in a statement.

