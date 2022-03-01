Gave everybody a chance to play: NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC put on a gritty display in their 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa to finish their last league game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil was disappointed with his team's performances this season and admitted that they failed to meet the expectations they had set.

"The biggest learning I've got is that I got more chances for seven-eight matches. We tried our best because, in the ISL, there was a lot more tough competition this year. All the teams are good. So, we got this experience and the second thing, it is good that we tried all the players, and that is a good point. We gave everybody a chance to play," said Khalid Jamil in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"Before we started the season, I spoke to John sir and Priya madam, and they told me that they want to win the cup. But unfortunately, I was not up to the mark this year. We, everybody, tried. I'm not blaming the players, I'm talking about myself. But I tried my best, but the results were not favouring us. And talking about next year, yes I have one year contract with them and let's see what is the future," he added.

The head coach further said that it is very disappointing to his side couldn't excel in this season but he is grateful to the club for its full support.

"Yeah, talking about the club. They gave us everything. Whatever I told them, they gave us. There is no complaint about it. Talking about this only it was a big problem in our football, that we didn't win the games initially. Then in the middle, we got injuries to some players. Then we brought in new players and they also need some time. Then I tried my best in seven-eight matches and then a new person came in and he also tried. So it was a mix," said the head coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

