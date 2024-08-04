Guardiola stresses importance of mentality and desire for City's early season success

Ohio [USA], August 4 : Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, emphasized the crucial role of his team's mentality and desire as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After concluding a two-week pre-season tour in the United States, capped by a 4-2 victory over Chelsea in Ohio, Guardiola reflected on the challenges ahead.

Despite the positive results in the pre-season matches, Guardiola acknowledged that many of City's first-team stars were absent from the tour due to their participation in this summer's European Championships and Copa America.

With the Community Shield looming in six days and the Premier League season commencing a week later, Pep Guardiola highlighted the importance of his players' hunger to win during this transitional period.

"Now the real preparation begins with an important game already, and the season starts in seven days, simple as that," Guardiola stated in his post-match press conference as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

He pointed out that 70% of the squad had not yet participated in a single training session with the team. However, the nine years of cohesion within the squad provide a solid foundation.

"70% of the team haven't taken one training session with us yet, but we've been together for nine years, so in terms of that, we know each other quite well," he added.

Guardiola said that the team's mentality, desire to contribute, and resilience to endure the early-season challenges would be pivotal.

"It's the mentality and desire to help the team and resilience to suffer because we aren't in our best condition that will dictate the first month of the season," he admitted.

The primary goal, according to Guardiola, was to ensure the team returned healthy and safe from the tour.

"That's why we mainly arrive here, so we come back with everyone healthy and safe," he noted.

He praised the squad for their spirit and performance against formidable opponents, expressing his satisfaction with their efforts.

"We showed good spirit in all the games against tough opponents, which is really good. I'm really pleased with that," he said.

As Manchester City gears up for the new campaign, Guardiola's focus on mental fortitude and collective desire could be the key factors in navigating the initial hurdles and setting a positive tone for the season ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor