Have seen renewed confidence, maturity in team: Jamshedpur FC's Boothroyd

Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd believes his team has been shaping up right after their win in the last match and wants his players to push themselves in the upcoming games.

His side locks horns with Bengaluru FC in matchweek 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Wednesday.

Placed tenth in the league standings, the Red Miners are on the lookout for another win as they try to finish the season higher up the table after a poor start to the campaign. Boothroyd highlighted how the team needs to draw inspiration from their 2-1 win against East Bengal FC in the previous match, which put an end to their 10-game winless streak.

"We've been very close on a number of occasions, particularly at home to win another game, but to score in the way that we did because we scored in the last few minutes of the game just meant that we kept pushing. I think we have to use that digression all the way through to the end of the game which is something we haven't been doing. We've been lacking in confidence but I saw a renewed confidence and a renewed maturity," stated Boothroyd in the pre-match press conference.

The Men of Steel might have a contrasting scenario as compared to last season, but the change in management and key personnel has impacted their season drastically. However, there has been a promising player who has come to light under the tutelage of Boothroyd in goalkeeper Vishal Yadav. The custodian, who replaced experienced TP Rehenesh as the first-choice goalkeeper, has been a true guardian in front of the goal. The 20-year-old has made more saves in lesser appearances than Rehenesh, having made 25 saves in six appearances compared to 16 saves of the latter in eight appearances this season.

The Englishman asserted the importance of having a wealth of two great goalkeepers in his team, hailing it as having different yet significant skillsets of the two.

"Well, I'm in a very good position, and a very difficult position because I've got one goalkeeper who's very experienced, being with a club for a long time, done very well and having a good career. And the other one, a goalkeeper who is very young, who's got some exceptional gifts, mostly his mindset, extremely focused mind. So yes, it's a very nice problem to have," he said.

Having won the last match after a spirited comeback by his team, Boothroyd would aim to field an unchanged XI in a bid to secure a berth in the playoffs, as the coach provided injury updates and spoke about the inclusion of new signing Dylan Fox as a starter.

"Thankfully, Germanpreet (Singh) came back through his injury, which was his cross for the goal. Dylan Fox is at a number of niggles, which we're monitoring. We've brought him into play and he hasn't featured yet. So, hopefully, we can get him fit in the next few days," he added.

On being questioned about the declining number of supporters visiting the stadium to watch the matches, Boothroyd urged the supporters to trust his team and revealed that they are trying their level best to win matches.

"Everybody likes a winning team. Everybody likes a team that works their socks off and works hard for each other. I think the supporters and fans know that, and so we've just got to keep doing what we've been doing, which is pushing hard until the end of every game to try and win every game especially at home. And then, I think the crowds will come back no problem. But I want them to see the team win again as I do," he concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

