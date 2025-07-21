Have to improve depth, quality of squad: Arteta gives his take on Arsenal's signings

Kallang [Singapore], July 21 : Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his delight with the acquisitions the club has made in the ongoing summer transfer window, but acknowledged that there is still work to be done.

The Gunners are on the verge of beginning their pre-season tour and have completed deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke. According to various speculations, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres are reportedly nearing completion.

Norgaard, Kepa and Zubimendi are all part of the squad. However, Madueke will join training after his short break following his move from arch-rival Chelsea. Arteta feels their latest signings have brought "new" excitement as well as energy. He thanked the club for providing him with the ideal support to make the necessary improvements that were required in the team.

"It's like shaking the tree again and bringing new faces. They bring new excitement, a new energy as well. We signed very important players as well. Again, everybody feels like their height has to go to a different level, and that's what we're seeking," Arteta said in a press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"Ideally, you want it (transfers) done on day one in pre-season. We've done very, very well so far. I'm very pleased with the way the club is supporting the necessities and improvements that we required in the team," he added.

With the transfer window open till September 1, Arsenal have enough time to assess their squad and make the necessary signings. Arteta gave a current assessment and declared that they still need to improve the depth and quality of the existing squad.

"There's still a long time in the window, and we are seeking. In terms of numbers, we are short, and we have to improve the depth and the quality of the squad. We are constantly looking in the market, but until that happens, I can focus on the players that we actually have, work with them, and I'm very pleased with what I've seen so far in the first 10-15 days," he said.

Arsenal will begin their Asia Tour against Serie A side AC Milan on Wednesday, a contest that will help Arteta to fine-tune their preparations before the Premier League season kicks off next month.

