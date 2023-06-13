Head Coach Bibiano names Korou Singh as captain of India U-17 football team

Khoya Yai [Thailand], June 13 : Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes on Tuesday named midfielder Korou Singh Thingujam as the captain of the India U-17 National Team for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

After the announcement, Korou reflected on the captaincy role that has been bestowed upon him.

"It's an absolute honour for me to be named captain in such a prestigious tournament like the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. I never thought I'd ever be given such responsibility, but I feel grateful that the coaches have seen the potential in me to lead this team," said Korou.

The 16-year-old wide-attacking midfielder was handed the captaincy role because Bibiano feels that he is capable of handling the crucial responsibility.

"Being the captain of India in a tournament like the AFC U-17 Asian Cup is a big responsibility, and we believe that Korou is quite capable of carrying out such leadership responsibilities," Bibiano Fernandes said as quoted by AIFF.com.

"It was also a matter of giving it to someone who the entire team loves and respects, and someone who can lead the rest of the boys both on and off the pitch. After assessing all the players in all areas, we had a meeting with the team officials and decided Korou was best suited," he added.

"Being a captain means that one has to take responsibility for the entire team, encourage them on all occasions, and lead them through difficult times. In my books, a captain has to lead by example," said Fernandes.

The India U-17s are currently training at the Khoya Yai Sports Complex in Thailand. They will shift to the country's capital on June 14 before the start of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, where they are set to play Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in Group D.

