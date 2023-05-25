"His morale is fine...": Real Madrid manager Ancelotti on Vinicius following racial abuse

Madrid [Spain], May 25 : Following his team's win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that all the support that their star player Vinicius Junior has received since encoutering racial abuse recently has helped his morale and said that there wouldn't be any more cases of racism.

In the La Liga league match Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match witnessed huge support for Vinicius Junior who recently went through a horrific experience of racism.

In the match against Rayo Vallencano, Karim Benzema opened the scoring for his team Real Madrid in the 31st minute of the game.

Later in the second half, Raul de Tomas scored for Rayo Vallencano in the 84th minute of the match. Therefore the score was levelled at 1-1.

In the 89th minute of the match, Rodrygo scored the winning goal for Real Madrid and dedicated his goal to Vinicius Junior. Real Madrid won the match 2-1.

After the win in the press conference, Carlo Ancelotti said as quoted by club's website on Vinicius Junior's case, "His morale is just fine. All the support he has received in the last few days has been good for him. I don't think there will be any more cases of racism because we've all become aware of it and things are going to improve very quickly."

When asked about how important Vinicius Junior is for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti said, "Everyone knows him, he's such an important player for us with his assists, his goals and the danger he creates. He was replaced by another left winger today, although he often plays on the right too. And Rodrygo made the difference today."

Vinicius Junior did not play in the match against Rayo Vallecano, to which Carlo Ancelotti commented, "He would have played if he did not have the discomfort in his knee. We will see if he can train tomorrow or Friday so he can play on Saturday. It was just a small issue today that stopped him from playing."

Rodrygo, scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the 89th minute of the match. In the post-match conference, Carlo Ancelotti appreciated him as he said, "He's had a bigger impact this season and he has nearly been a nailed-on starter. He's really progressed well compared to last year. He'll continue to improve next season as well because he still hasn't reached his best, but he's getting there."

Real Madrid will be playing their remaining league matches against Sevilla on May 27 and against Athletic Club on June 4.

