"I am captain of this club, I love it to pieces", says West Ham United's player Declan Rice

Prague [Czech Republic], June 8 : Italian football club Fiorentina lost 2-1 to English football club West Ham United in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Fortuna Arena Stadium on Thursday. Following the win, West Ham United's player, Declan Rice said, "I am the captain of this club, I love it to pieces and I cannot speak highly enough of this place. Let's see what happens."

Declan Rice captained West Ham United to secure their first major title in 43 years.

The 2022/23 Premier League season was not the best for West Ham United but they prevailed on top in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

According to Sky Sports, Declan Rice said, "I love this club, I love playing for this club. There's not been anything yet, so my focus is on playing for West Ham, enjoying tonight, and then seeing what happens. I'm captain of this club, I love it to pieces and I cannot speak highly enough of this place. Let's see what happens."

The 24-year-old has been linked to various clubs in this transfer window. When asked about transfer speculations he said, "There is interest from other clubs, that's out there, but I've got two years left at West Ham ultimately," as per Sky Sports.

When asked if it was the best day of his career, Declan Rice said, "Without a doubt. I'm so happy, it's not going to hit me, I'm going to try and just take the moment in now and let's see what happens."

Declan Rice also praised his manager David Moyes as he secured his first major trophy in his managerial career.

Declan Rice said, "I want to have a big mention for the manager. There have been times this year he's been tested, there was a period where a lot of the fanbase wanted him out, but if you look at his time at this club, he saved us, he came back and saved us again, got us into Europe two years in a row and now this."

He further added, "He's up there as probably West Ham's best-ever manager now, it has to be said", as per Sky Sports.

The final match went down the wire, as West Ham United's player Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute of the match to grab the win for his team.

The first half was a 0-0 draw. In the second half, Said Benrahma scored in the 62nd minute from a penalty kick to give a one-goal lead to West Ham United.

Just after five minutes, Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura scored in the 67th minute of the match to level the score at 1-1.

The match seemed to be headed into extra-time but a late strike by Jarrod Bowen in the 90th minute sealed the win for West Ham United as they won the match 2-1.

Fiorentina took 17 shots out of which only four were on target. They have 68 percent of possession of the ball during the game. They completed a total of 467 passes with an accuracy of 80 percent. Fiorentina committed 15 fouls and received four yellow cards in the match.

English club, West Ham United took eight shots out of which four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 32 percent. They completed a total of 217 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent. They committed 16 fouls and received four yellow cards in the game.

