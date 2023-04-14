"I have an idea of what we will play": Manchester United manager ahead of clash against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham [United Kingdom], April 14 : Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United tie went through a complete turnaround on Friday in the UEFA Europa League as two late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire restored the parity (2-2).

Even after the Red Devils produced a bland performance in comparison to their first-half play, Ten Hag doesn't have a moment to think about the events that transpired in the second half, as he has to set his focus on United's next game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I am not thinking about the next leg in Spain," he began. "Of course, the next game for me is Forest, and that is where I am looking at," Erik Ten Hag said after the match.

"I have an idea of what we will play on Sunday. But of course, we will see tomorrow when we talk to the medical [team]. See who came out of the game [ok] and then we have a plan and then we will bring a good team on the pitch," Ten Hag continued.

United will have to pull off something special in Sevilla on April 21 in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, but they are likely to miss some key players as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane's injury situation remains clouded with uncertainty.

"We are competing in three competitions and then you need the squad. And if Martinez and Raphael Varane are not available Sunday, others have to do it. And we have seen on Saturday, Harry Maguire had a good game. And tonight, he came in and I think he played also a very good game," Ten Hag added.

With their current injury crisis, the Dutch manager would be keen to have some of his key players back on the training ground as soon as possible and Marcus Rashford is at the top of the list.

"There is a chance, but I cannot confirm it in this moment," Ten Hag said on Raswhford's availability in their upcoming games.

