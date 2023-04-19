"I have no problems with it": Frank Lampard on Chelsea owner's post-match interaction with players

London [United Kingdom], April 19 : After Chelsea lost to Brighton by 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, the American businessman and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was apparently unhappy with the performance by the players.

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard has no issues with Boehly's post-game talk with the players.

"I have no problems with it. I have my things I want to say after the game. If an owner wants to be positive and wants to speak to the players, then it's his part to do that," Frank Lampard said in the pre-match conference.

During the game, Boehly was seen speaking with an angry Chelsea fan at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. For Lampard, it was a reflection of his passion for the club.

"Passion goes both ways," he added. "Fans show passion. I don't think the ownership would come in and be involved at Chelsea and expect anything other than complete passion for wanting this club to do well."

"We've been fortunate to have been very successful for a lot of years, the last 20 years, which means you want more of it. So I don't think anyone is schooling on that."

"Passion is normal, I think. I don't find it as a problem. We can all work with passion to work in the same direction to get where we want to be," Frank Lampard added.

Before Boehly's reign began at Chelsea, the former owner Roman Abramovich was accused of being less involved with the club. So Boehly's display of passion should not be considered negative for the club's environment.

"For me, there was some criticism of our old owner about not coming and being around - and that wasn't always true, to be fair. When an owner is very invested in the team and wants to help and improve, it's his prerogative to have the input that they want," Lampard concluded.

