I-League 2: Ambernath United Atlanta FC to host FC Bengaluru United

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Ambernath United Atlanta FC will host FC Bengaluru United at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The final round of I-League 2 is well and truly underway and this will just be the second matchday of the total five.

In Matchday 1 Shillong Lajong beat United SC by 2-1 and FC Bengaluru United beat Delhi FC by 1-0.

FC Bengaluru United won their opening match of the final round of I-League 2 defeating Delhi FC by 1-0. A 76th-minute strike from Irfan Yadwad got the Bengaluru side all three points. They now head to Mumbai for their first away game.

On the other hand, the home side Ambernath United Atlanta FC will look to kick-start their final round debut with a bang. FC Bengaluru United will be a stern test for AUA FC but the home crowd and home ground have proved to be the 12th man for Steven Dias' side.

Let us take a look at the form of both sides in their last five matches

Ambernath United Atlanta FC: WWWWL

The only loss in the five-match was the away game against Dempo SC. Followed by two home wins against FC Goa Reserves and Dempo SC. The two away matches against Hyderabad Reserves and ARA FC completed their stunning run in the group stages and helped them qualify for the final round as Group winners.

FC Bengaluru United: WWWWD

FC Bengaluru United won their opening match of the final round. They were also brilliant at the group stage's closing stages, winning three and drawing one of their last four group games.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC Squad to face FC Bengaluru United: Himanshu Patil (C), Allan Dias, Arif Shaikh, Manoj Gupta, Ashley Koli, Johnson Matthews, Abhijit Tawhare, Shravan Shetty, Aaron D'Costa, Umesh Peramba, Mandeep Singh Mult, Rahul Murali, Kaustubh Ravindra, Nishant Shetty, Nitesh Monde, Tejas Raut, Bipin Rawat, Bersal Viegas, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 pm at the Cooperage stadium in Colaba, Mumbai. Ambernath United Atlanta FC will look to make a winning start to their final-round matches.

