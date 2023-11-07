I-League 2023-24: Barco brace lays foundation of a Kashi conquest

Ludhiana, Nov 7 Inter Kashi’s wait for their first-ever win in the I-League ended on Monday as they came from a goal down to beat Namdhari FC 4-2 at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib.

In the clash of the debutants, it was Namdhari who made the stronger start, taking the lead in the 14th minute through Harmanpreet Singh, who wrote history by scoring the club’s first I-League goal. Namdhari had held Churchill Brothers goalless in their first match last week, but any hopes for a first win were dashed by the Inter Kashi whirlwind in the second half.

Spanish youngster Jordan Lamela equalised in the 52nd minute of the restart before striker Mario Barco turned the game around with a successful penalty four minutes later. The 30-year-old added another in the 84th minute before fellow Spaniard Imanol Arana pulled one back for Namdhari in injury time.

But that was reduced to a mere consolation as Haobam Tomba Singh sealed the historic three points for Inter Kashi with fourth goal in the 94th minute.

As a result, Carlos Santamarina’s Inter Kashi moved up to fourth place in the table with four points, while Namdhari dropped to 10th with one point from two games.

Namdhari will next host Real Kashmir on November 11. Inter Kashi will enjoy an 11-day rest before travelling to Goa to face Churchill Brothers on November 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor