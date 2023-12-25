I-League: Mohammedan Sporting head into winter break with a seven-point lead in pocket

Naihati, Dec 25 Mohammedan Sporting finished the first half of the I-League 2023-24 season with a 2-1 win against NEROCA FC at the Naihati Stadium, on Sunday.

This win rounds off a dominant first half of the season for the Black and White Brigade, as they head into the winter break at the top of the table, with a seven-point lead over their closest rivals Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Earlier in the day, Real Kashmir had a chance to reduce this lead, but their 0-1 defeat against Delhi FC, meant that Sreenidi stay second on the I-League table. David Hmar and Remsanga netted one each in a commanding first-half display by the hosts, before NEROCA defender David Simbo pulled one back after the restart, as Mohammedan Sporting ran away with yet another three points.

Coached by Andrey Chernyshov, Mohammedan began as hot favourites and did not disappoint their fans, maintaining close control over their opponents throughout the game. It did not take long for them to open up the NEROCA defence, as Bikash Singh galloped down the left, entered the penalty area, and sent a low cross into the six-yard box, which was duly deflected in by Hmar.

The side from Kolkata maintained the pressure after taking the lead and were soon rewarded for their persistence, albeit getting the rub of the green on this occasion. NEROCA defender Surajit Seal headed a cross into the path of Mohammedan midfielder Remsanga, who took a touch to wrong-foot the keeper, before slotting it into an empty net, and they were 2-0 ahead at the half-hour mark.

The hosts looked comfortable at this point, and could even have taken a three-goal lead near half-time when their Argentine forward Alexis Gomez ran onto a through ball from Mirjalol Kasimov and dinked it over the keeper. However, Seal redeemed himself as he threw his body on the line and headed the ball off the line.

Buoyed by that effort, NEROCA came back hard after the change of ends, and managed to keep themselves in the contest, when captain David Simbo produced an accurate header off a set-piece to pull one back for the Imphal side.

Looking to put the game beyond any doubts, Mohammedan kept plugging away at the NEROCA defence, and ended up with as many as 11 shots on target, but were wasteful in front of goal.

With this win, Mohammedan round off their first 11 matches of the 2023-24 I-League season with eight wins, three draws, and no losses.

