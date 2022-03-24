I-League: Rajasthan eyeing three points against winless Kenkre

After a comfortable 2-0 victory against Churchill Brothers, Rajasthan United FC are aiming to make it five clean sheets in a row, with an eye on another three points against winless Kenkre FC in the I-League.

Rajasthan United FC are yet to concede a goal since the restart of I-League 2021-22 having earned one victory and two draws. Head Coach Francesc Bonet wants the side to score more goals and focus match by match.

Talking about the four clean sheets in a row, the coach said "Of course, if we can get more clean sheets it will be good for the team. We are the only team in the league with four consecutive clean sheets in the league and if we can get more that means we are performing really well defensively".

Moving on to the opponents, head coach Francesc Bonet believes that this won't be an easy match to play. "Kenkre FC are in the last position but that does not mean that it will be an easy match. Here we know that any team can beat anyone, so instead of focusing on others we would like to look at our team and how we can defeat them."

Forward Pedro Manzi accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference, and spoke about how the dynamics within the dressing room. "I feel everyone in the club has the same responsibilities, that is to win the next game and for that, we have to work hard in training and staying focused in a game for 90 minutes is the most important thing."

On the other hand, Kenkre suffered their fourth loss of the season on Monday, losing 1-0 against the league leaders Mohammedan SC. However, head coach Akhil Kothari has taken a lot of positives from the previous results.

"We did play well against Mohammedan SC. We created chances and should have capitalised on them but it was good learning experience against a tough opponent and we want to take the learnings forward and progress."

Zacharie Mbenda was one of the influential players on the pitch and it was his debut game against a tough side. "Zacharie is a good team player. With his hard work he rubs off the shoulders of his teammates and I think with him in the team we are looking a much better side now."

Kothari is aware of the threats that Rajasthan United FC possesses. "Rajasthan United is a good team. They have been champions in the I-League qualifiers and they have been doing well in the I-League as well. So, I am sure they will come back strong against us, but we are looking ahead to the game and we will try to put up a good show against Rajasthan United, with the view of gaining all 3 points."

Captain Azhar Delhiwala who was with the head coach, wants to be positive and ready for the upcoming game. "Against Rajasthan United FC, we will be looking for all the three points. We will be going on a very positive approach and we will try to start the game on a positive note by playing much more attacking football and try to score the first goal of the game."

( With inputs from ANI )

