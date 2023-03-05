I-League: Sreenidi Deccan hope to gain full points against Real Kashmir

Sreenidi Deccan's hopes of winning the I-League this season have already been dashed as RoundGlass Punjab bagged the title on Saturday with a match to spare.

Sreenidi, who dropped points against Mohammedan Sporting and Aizawl FC in their last two matches, will now take on Real Kashmir on their home turf at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

In a span of nine days, Sreenidi Deccan lost the championship battle to RoundGlass Punjab after they suffered a defeat against Mohammedan Sporting (4-6) and then settled for a draw against Aizawl FC (1-1). The Punjab side, on the other hand, won consecutive games against Sudeva Delhi (8-0) and Churchill Brothers (3-1) during this period.

However, despite the setback, the Sreenidi Deccan are eager to end the season on a high note and secure a victory against Real Kashmir in front of their home fans.

During the pre-match press conference, Sreenidi Deccan's head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto stressed the importance of his team being focused and strong for their upcoming game.

He also expressed his belief that the club has the potential for further growth.

"We want more, and we have to improve because the club has to grow. This is just the second year, and I feel this club can grow more, so we will work on that." Pinto said.

During the tenure of technical director Gifton Noel-Williams, Real Kashmir have remained undefeated in the league. In their recent match against Mumbai Kenkre, the English coach extended this unbeaten run to six games.

Noel-Williams spoke about the changes he implemented and said, "When I arrived, I explained my vision to the players and what I expected from them. There were some changes off the field as well, but I believe that winning brings enjoyment to the players. It's the same group of players with the same mentality, and I have made a few adjustments that they have embraced positively."

Real Kashmir has struggled to win games outside of their home, Srinagar. In Sunday's match, Noel-Williams plans to implement a similar strategy that has worked for them in the past.

"In our previous game against Kenkre, who were desperate for three points, we managed to dominate the game. Though we conceded in the final minutes, our approach will be similar tomorrow," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

