I refuse to listen to national anthem of Russia: Szczesny insists to not play WC qualifier for Poland

Poland international goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on Saturday called on FIFA and UEFA to take action and hold the Russian Federation accountable for their actions.

Earlier in the day, the Polish FA has also decided to not play their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 amid the Ukraine crisis. The winners of Poland vs Russia are due to play Sweden or Czech Republic for a place in the finals.

Szczesny wrote on Instagram: "My wife was born in Ukraine, there is Ukrainian blood running through the veins of my son, part of our family is still in Ukraine, a lot of my workers are Ukrainian and they're all great people."

"Seeing the suffering on their faces and fear for their country makes me realise I can't stand still and pretend that nothing has happened. The moment [Vladimir] Putin decided to invade Ukraine he declared war not only on Ukraine but also on all the values Europe stands for. Liberty, Independence but, most of all, Peace."

"On March 26 we were supposed to play against Russia in a play-off match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And although my heart breaks while writing this, my conscience will not let me play.

"Representing your country is the biggest honour in a footballer's career but it's still a choice. I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia! I refuse to stand on the pitch, wearing the colours of my country and listen to the national anthem of Russia! I refuse to take part in a sporting event that legitimises the actions of the Russian government."

"I know my impact may only be symbolic but I call on FIFA and UEFA to take action and hold the Russian Federation accountable for their actions," he concluded.

On Friday, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

IOC said that they should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes an absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus.

UEFA has already shifted the men's Champions League final venue from Russia to France and Formula 1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

