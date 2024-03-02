"I was in contact with the club": Gakpo opens up about potential move to Manchester United

New Delhi [India], March 2 : Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo revealed that he was close to a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

After the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United in 2022, Gakpo was close to securing a move to Old Trafford. Gakpo had already played under Ten Hag during their time with Ajax in the Eredivisie.

But the move never materialised and Gakpo ended up joining Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the following winter.

The Dutch forward opened up about his potential move to the Red Devils and told Sky Sports, "I think it was the summer before that I was in contact with the club [Manchester United] and spoke to the manager as well, obviously he's Dutch. But, at the end it didn't go through and that's just it. And in the winter Liverpool came. [It was the] Best decision for me."

Gakpo has been a crucial player for Liverpool since joining the club. He haunted Ten Hag's Manchester United by scoring a brace as Liverpool mauled the Red Devils with a 7-0 victory in March 2023.

After missing out on Gakpo, Ten Hag's focus shifted towards Ajax's Brazilian winger Antony who has been struggling to surmount his place in the starting XI.

Antony hasn't started a game for the Red Devils since he struggled against Nottingham Forest on December 30.

He has scored just one goal in his last 26 appearances and made his last appearance during the 98th minute of the 2-1 defeat against Fulham last week. The defeat handed United a huge blow to United's top-four ambitions.

On the other hand, Gakpo has played 46 games in the Premier League, scored 12 goals and five assists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor