"I will take that feeling to my grave": Sunil Chhetri opens up on his maiden goal for India

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Former India footballer Sunil Chhetri opened up on his maiden goal for the Indian national team and said that he will take that feeling to his grave.

Sunil Chhetri is considered one of the best footballers India has ever produced. The stalwart Indian footballer made his international debut and scored his first goal for the Indian National Team in 2005 against the arch-rivals Pakistan in Quetta.

As per Olympics.com, the football legend was first named as the Indian captain during the 2012 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Challenge Cup Qualifiers.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri revealed that he misses the moments of his first goal for the country even more since he has already retired from international football.

The 40-year-old added that playing for the national team is the single most important thing that he has done in his life.

"I will take that feeling and that day with me to my grave, man. Also, more so now because I'm no more an Indian National Team player. I miss it. So, that day was... I think... That's the single most important thing that I've done in my life is to play for my country," Chhetri said.

Earlier in 2024, Chhetri announced his retirement from the Indian National Team. His last game for the country was against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. Interestingly, Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri is fourth overall in the all-time international goal scorers' list. Chhetri played a major role in India's footballing fortunes in the last decade, earning legendary status in the nation's sporting history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor