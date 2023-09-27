I’d play in goal for this team: Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester [UK], September 27 : Following Manchester United's 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said that he would play in goal if the head coach wanted him to do so.

Amrabat said that he had a free role in the game against Crystal Palace and added that the 3-0 win was important for the team.

“I told the manager I will play where [he] needs me and where the team needs me, even if it is a goalkeeper. I play where I can help the team, today it was left-back. I had a bit of a free role, I think you saw I played a bit in midfield, so it was nice, it was good. I think it was a perfect night. We played very well and, most importantly, we won 3-0. I played one hour, so I think it was perfect,” Sofyan Amrabat said as quoted by the club's official website.

The 27-year-old Moroccan player added that it was his dream to play for United and he had worked hard to get there.

“Since I was a child I worked for this [moment],” he added. “I worked very hard for my whole career and life [for this], so it was amazing to play here. Today is a Tuesday and the stadium was full, it is fantastic,” he added.

“Against Burnley, we got a very important win and we showed big character. Today, we wanted to give the fans something to enjoy and I hope we can continue like this. It is clear that United is a huge club and we need to win," he added.

Amrabat accepted that there was pressure and they had pushed hard to defeat their opponents.

"The pressure is high but we won this - and the manager says, every day, you need to win and that is what we want. We push very hard every day and hopefully, we can win a lot and we can give the fans a lot more,” he added.

Even though Amrabat couldn't score in the match the midfielder played a crucial role in helping United secure a win.

Against Crystal Palace, Alejandro Garnacho opened the score sheet for United in the 21st minute. Within five minutes, Casemiro scored to give a lead to the home side in the 27th minute of the first half.

Later in the second half, Anthony Martial got the back of the net in the 55th minute to make it 3-0 for United.

The match ended 3-0 in favour of United.

In their upcoming match, United will square off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

